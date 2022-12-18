Bangor Savings Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.