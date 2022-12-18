Barclays Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $28.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AZEK to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

