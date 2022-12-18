Barclays Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $70.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.85.

RCL stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $90.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 over the last quarter. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

