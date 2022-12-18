Bay Rivers Group Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $440.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $524.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.21.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.