Bay Rivers Group Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bay Rivers Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.39. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

