Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 40.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 97,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 358,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.