Beta Finance (BETA) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.75 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $41.91 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $905.11 or 0.05400021 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00486823 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,834.69 or 0.28844492 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

