Beta Finance (BETA) Market Cap Reaches $41.00 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $41.00 million and $2.44 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.