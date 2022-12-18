BitCash Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a market capitalization of $16,865.58 and approximately $0.97 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCash has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

