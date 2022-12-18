BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $113.10 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $16,738.03 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $113.10 million and $36.78 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00016425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040872 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00220081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,744.4343175 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34,701,197.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

