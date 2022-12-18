Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.51

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $69.22 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00261269 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00081675 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00051727 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

