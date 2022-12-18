BitShares Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.72 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00026120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005010 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002434 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007682 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,777,741 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

