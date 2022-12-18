BitTorrent-New 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.34 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $600.76 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00026108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005019 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004306 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005195 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000835 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000063 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,479,731.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

