BlueArk (BRK) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $44.25 million and approximately $107,124.27 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlueArk has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,727.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00604451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00265988 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00045785 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053121 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001155 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00137337 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $469,400.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

