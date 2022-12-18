BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 475,200 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter worth $260,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 193.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 75.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $69.93. 178,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. BlueLinx has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $100.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.98. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BlueLinx will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

