BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueRiver Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd increased its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

BlueRiver Acquisition Price Performance

BlueRiver Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Friday. 793,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,673. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

