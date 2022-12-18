BNB Price Reaches $252.42 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $252.42 or 0.01503041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $40.38 billion and approximately $925.26 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,966,968 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,967,118.60375434 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 246.79601798 USD and is up 8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1157 active market(s) with $1,112,934,088.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.