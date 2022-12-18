Bondly Market Capitalization Achieves $5.47 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $5.47 million and $35,852.22 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

