Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.90. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

