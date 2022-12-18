Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $110.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.