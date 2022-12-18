Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
TSE BPF.UN opened at C$15.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.34. The firm has a market cap of C$330.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 17.41 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$17.66.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
