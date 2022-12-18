Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:BRC opened at $45.75 on Friday. Brady has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.57 million during the quarter. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brady by 8.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Brady by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Brady by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brady by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

