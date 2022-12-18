Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $44.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.64.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.79. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 37,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $1,307,658.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 649,038 shares in the company, valued at $22,794,214.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 264,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,058,877 and sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze in the second quarter worth approximately $63,235,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Braze by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Braze by 195.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $29,257,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.