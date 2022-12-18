Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $44.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
BRZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.64.
Braze Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.79. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze in the second quarter worth approximately $63,235,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Braze by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Braze by 195.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $29,257,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
