BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Short Interest Update

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of BrightView stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,549. The company has a market capitalization of $611.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.31. BrightView has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get BrightView alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

About BrightView

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BrightView by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BrightView by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 125,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BrightView by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

