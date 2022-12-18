BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Short Interest Update

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of BrightView stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,549. The company has a market capitalization of $611.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.31. BrightView has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
