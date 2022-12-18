British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.4 %

About British American Tobacco

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. 3,637,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

