Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Viking Fund Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $555.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.12. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.