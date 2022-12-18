Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $590.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $555.91 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $495.70 and its 200-day moving average is $506.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

