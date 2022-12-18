Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

About Broadway Financial

Shares of Broadway Financial stock remained flat at $0.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.78.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

