Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Price Target at $622.80

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $637.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,193,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $590.63 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $638.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $523.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.