Brokerages Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Target Price at $138.64

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 21.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Trading Down 3.6 %

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of LSI stock opened at $101.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.59. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.