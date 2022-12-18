Brokers Issue Forecasts for SOBR Safe, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Diamond Equity issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SOBR Safe in a report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for SOBR Safe’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of SOBR Safe stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.39. SOBR Safe has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SOBR Safe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SOBR Safe by 608.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SOBR Safe during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SOBR Safe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe during the second quarter valued at $164,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOBR Safe, Inc develops non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

