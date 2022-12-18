Brookmont Capital Management Buys Shares of 70,731 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Brookmont Capital Management bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Paramount Global to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.