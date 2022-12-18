Brookmont Capital Management Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after acquiring an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

