Brookmont Capital Management Purchases 6,660 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.8% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.