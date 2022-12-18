Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.27.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 124.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

