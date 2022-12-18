Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Short Interest Down 13.3% in November

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

BPAC remained flat at $10.22 during midday trading on Friday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,974,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

