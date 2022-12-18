Bullseye Investment Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,053 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 5.5% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $37.46 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

