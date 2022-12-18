Bullseye Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 193.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

