BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth about $115,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

BFI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 61,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,597. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $35.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.16.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

