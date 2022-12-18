Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $120.67 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $35.38 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

