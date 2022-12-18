Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Up 6.4% in November

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
In related news, CEO Steven Nichtberger purchased 141,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $140,454.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,572.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cabaletta Bio news, CFO Anup Marda acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Nichtberger acquired 141,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,454.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,572.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 212,873 shares of company stock valued at $210,744. 9.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,971. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $197.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
