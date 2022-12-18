CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Down 15.2% in November

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CAE by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,936,000 after buying an additional 3,475,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,515,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,142 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,939 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,679,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,040,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE:CAE traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.41. 285,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.63.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $761.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.