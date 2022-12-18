Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 803,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 419,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,282,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Canon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Canon by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,551 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Canon Stock Performance

CAJ traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 839,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.42. Canon has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canon will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

