CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded CapitaLand India Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.45 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of ACNDF opened at 0.85 on Friday. CapitaLand India Trust has a fifty-two week low of 0.60 and a fifty-two week high of 1.09.

Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. a-iTrust may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

