Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores makes up approximately 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Casey’s General Stores worth $54,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $6,025,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $209,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.29.

CASY stock opened at $240.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.84 and its 200 day moving average is $212.64. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $249.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

