Casper 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.26 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Casper has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $293.19 million and $3.26 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $893.45 or 0.05344284 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00484966 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,803.79 or 0.28734448 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,365,460,599 coins and its circulating supply is 10,592,707,217 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,364,487,648 with 10,591,800,418 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02758978 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,602,958.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.