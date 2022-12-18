Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.03 and a 200 day moving average of $392.80.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

