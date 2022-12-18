Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.35 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

