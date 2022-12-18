Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $250.00 at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.67.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

CAT stock opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.35 and a 200 day moving average of $198.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

