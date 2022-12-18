Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,802 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for 1.6% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.32% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $89,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. 5,283,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.